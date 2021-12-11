What percentage of medical students suffer from depression?

Medical students experience a greater mental discomfort and anxiety than the rest of the population, this is confirmed by a study carried out by five Spanish medical students published in ‘Plos One’. The study, which was carried out in 2020 in the 43 medical schools in Spain, carried out a national analysis of the prevalence of the problems of mental health among these students.

To mediate the depression, anxiety and burnout affecting medical students different methods were used. The Beck Depression Inventory Test to assess depression, the Maslach Burnout Inventory Survey for Students for burnout, the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI) to assess anxiety and the Jefferson Empathy Scale to obtain empathy scores.

A 41 percent of students reported any symptoms of depression and the percentage of women was significantly higher (43.1 percent) than that of men (33.6 percent). In addition, 17.6 percent had mild depression, 13.2 percent moderate depression, and 10.2 percent severe depression. Regarding question 9 of the Beck test, suicidal ideation, 89 percent of the students affirmed not having them, although the rest (11 percent) did acknowledge having suicidal ideation in different degrees.

Regarding anxiety, 24.7 percent of the students presented a high level of anxiety at the time of the study (state), while 21.5 percent had consistently high levels of anxiety (trait). The percentage of women with trait anxiety was significantly higher than that of men and no significant differences were observed between the students of the different years of the career.

24% of medical students suffer from anxiety

For its part, 36.8 percent of the participants had high burnout, with high scores in two of its components (exhaustion and cynicism). No differences were observed between men and women and the percentage of high burnout increased progressively from the first year of the career (23 percent) to the sixth year (45 percent).

While, in relation to empathy, only one 18.8 percent of participants had high levels of empathy, with women obtaining a higher percentage than men. In addition, the percentages progressively increased year after year, from 14 percent in the first year of Medicine to 26 percent in the sixth year.

With these data, the study determined that depression is significantly related to the anxiety trait and burnout, so that students who showed signs of depression had higher levels of anxiety and burnout but lower levels of empathy. While burnout was significantly associated with both depression and anxiety trait.

The reasons for the mental discomfort of medical students

Finally, regarding the greatest problem or difficulty perceived by medical students as the main reason for their misconception was the organization of academic work. Academic performance problems varied throughout the undergraduate years, with peaks among sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

In relation to the events that occurred in the last 6 months, 25 percent of the participants mentioned that someone important to them had had a serious illness or accident, the 21.7 percent mentioned financial problems, 17 percent the end of a stable romantic relationship and 16 percent the death of a relative.