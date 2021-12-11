What you need to know about SantaCon 2021 in the Big Apple – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know This Saturday, you may see thousands of people dressed as beloved “Saint Nicholas,” “Father Christmas,” or “Santa Claus” on the streets of New York City.

The event, which organizers call a "non-political, non-political and charitable Santa Claus convention," tends to see thousands of participants dressed as Santa Claus as they tour numerous bars around the city.

The event will begin at 10 am on Broadway and 40th Street.

This group will head to the Big Apple once again for what has become a traditional pub crawl, this after last year’s SantaCon event was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event, which organizers call a “non-political, non-political and charitable Santa Claus convention,” tends to see thousands of participants dressed as Santa Claus as they tour numerous bars around the city. The event has raised up to $ 750,000 in recent years for organizations like Neighbors Together and City Harvest.

For those who participate, the SantaCon map shows that there are several participating bars in the Midtown and East Village neighborhoods. But, if you prefer to avoid the event at all costs, stay away from Midtown East and West, as well as the East Village, where the highest concentration of bars will be.

On Wednesday, the MTA announced that it will ban alcohol for 32 hours on the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) and the Metro-North Railroad before SantaCon. The ban will go into effect at 4 a.m. on Saturday and end at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Police will also seize alcoholic beverages at Penn Station and Grand Central during the ban.

MTA Police Chief Joseph McGrann noted that this could be the first time some have returned to trains since the start of the pandemic.

“It is important that we do everything we can to maintain an orderly trip so that everyone can enjoy their vacation plans by arriving at their destinations smoothly and on time,” he said in a statement.

The MTA also reminded passengers to wear masks for the duration of their trip.