WhatsApp 2022 | Changes | New version | Would delete screenshots | All the news | Update | APK | SPORTS-PLAY

During 2021, Facebook, now better known as Meta, made important changes to the application WhatsApp to accommodate times of pandemic. For example, you are now allowed to enter a missed group video call, as long as it is active. The goal was to stay connected to work and your friends despite confinement.

Well, in 2022 the changes will continue to arrive to the app. Various rumors are being shuffled on the specialized technology portals and we have compiled some of the details that could be removed or modified.

Screenshot notification?

WhatsApp is working on a new visual alert to warn users that their chats have been copied or a screenshot has been taken. Currently, we can see two blue popcorn when the message has been received and read, as an extra one would be added so that users can know if a capture was taken.

New temporary messages?

Currently, the application has messages that self-destruct or are deleted after a while. According to the leaks, they are working on a way to schedule the deletion of the messages. In this way, chats can be given more privacy.

Reels in WhatsApp statuses

WABetaInfo has reported that it is working on an integration of Instagram and WhatsApp, where the reels would be shared in the communication application. Let’s remember that Facebook has been working on integrating its applications for years.

