WhatsApp begins to test payments between friends in the United States

Pay to friends and acquaintances through WhatsApp it is already possible. Of course, until now this function has been restricted for users in Brazil and India. However, according to some American media, WhatsApp is already testing this tool in U.S and would have integration with I did not see, Meta’s virtual wallet. Its launch, it seems, will be immediate.

The announcement was made through Twitter David Marcus, head of cryptocurrencies and digital payments at Meta. Although Marcus resigned a few days ago, his departure will not take effect until the end of the year. In the meantime, he must keep working for the company and this release is the best proof.

In India, WhatsApp Pay relies on the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) to send and receive rupees, the currency of that country. In the chaos of the United States, however, these payments will be made with the cryptocurrency Pax Dollar. Its value is linked to the US dollar, so its price is stable.

Another small step in the right direction. Today, we’re starting the rollout of the @I did not see wallet in @WhatsApp in the 🇺🇸. On a personal level, this is the best farewell gift from the best team ever! pic.twitter.com/6jk4NO60wv – David Marcus (@davidmarcus) December 8, 2021

By using Novi through WhatsApp, we will trade with this cryptocurrency, but we can withdraw the money sent to us and send it to our bank account without problems. Its conversion will be made for its corresponding value in US dollars.

No commissions or limitations on payments or charges

Facebook has ensured that there will be no limitations on the amount of cash we can withdraw or the number of transfers we make to our account. Similarly, neither Facebook nor Meta will take any commission for any of these movements.

This new payment system does not modify the way WhatsApp works, nor any of its security measures, as is the case with end-to-end encryption of messages. For now, this system will be in trials in the United States and, depending on the response given by users, Meta will consider whether to implement it in other countries.

In India, a year after its launch, WhatsApp Pay appears to have reached its ceiling with close to 40 million users (in a country with more than 1.3 billion). In Brazil, the number of users is even lower, although in this nation its use had to be suspended a few weeks after launching due to problems with the authorities.

The response of the users will undoubtedly be one of the elements that Meta takes into account to expand its service or not. But another of the key points will be the possible problems or legal impediments that it may have during its implementation.

Meanwhile, what does seem closer is the arrival of reactions to WhatsApp messages, a novelty that the platform has been working on for some time and that we have even seen in beta versions. In addition, the app also prepares an option to create stickers natively.