WhatsApp | How to know if a contact is on Telegram | Applications | Smartphone | Trick 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

WhatsApp Y Telegram , despite being somewhat different, are still in dispute. While the first exceeds more than 5 billion users, the second has already reached one billion downloads, according to the Google Play Store record. Today we will teach you a trick to know if your WhatsApp contacts have an account registered on the mobile platform of the brothers Pável and Nikolái Durov.

Last year Telegram It only had 100 million users, but at the beginning of this year it exceeded one billion, without a doubt it has been one of the applications with the highest growth in 2021. Surely you already have friends who also use this application to chat, because its novel tools and extensive security measures are some of the features that play in its favor unlike WhatsApp.

It is normal that you have doubts about stopping using WhatsApp to switch to Telegram, since the green app has up to 4 times more users than the blue app, however, below we will teach you a trick to find out if most of your contacts already have an account registered.

HOW TO KNOW IF A WHATSAPP CONTACT HAS TELEGRAM

First open WhatsApp on your mobile phone

on your mobile phone Now, enter a personal conversation and press the three vertical dots that are in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, click on ‘View contact’.

Afterwards, the information of that contact will be opened in WhatsApp .

. Touch the three dots again and now select ‘View in contact book’.

Here you will know what messaging applications the user has.

How to transfer all your WhatsApp conversations to Telegram

Can the groups also be allowed? Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram allows you to open your conversations on any smartphone and even the computers you want. So get to work to be able to move your chats:

Login to WhatsApp .

. Open the conversation that you want to export to Telegram.

Then, press the three dots that you see in the upper right.

Here you have to look for the alternative ‘More’.

Select ‘Export conversation’.

In this part different applications will appear on the bottom side.

Look for the Telegram and that’s it.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.