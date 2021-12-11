‘Who wants to see these people play?’

The former pivot and TV analyst, three-time champion with the Laguneros, launched harsh comments against the Lakers’ moment and compared them to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

It is not a mystery to anyone that Los angeles lakers are having a terrible campaign in the 2021-2022 season of National Basketball Association (NBA), in fact it is the worst for a team where the star plays Lebron James, something that doesn’t go down well with a team legend like Shaquille o’neal.

According to data provided by the chain ESPN, is just the third time in the career of the King where a team of his has a mark of 50 percent or worse after 26 games in the league, something that he already lived with Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003-04 and 2007-08 tournaments.

A situation that has ended up filling the patience of O’Neal, who in his program The Big Podcast With Shaq, assured how bad is what LeBron and the Lakers play that he promised never go back to see a team game at Staples Center, in addition to comparing its actuality with that of Golden state warriors, leaders of the Western Conference in the NBA, and its highest figure, Stephen Curry.

Shaquille O’Neal’s harsh criticism of LeBron and the Lakers



“I’m not going back (to the Staples Center). Who wants to go see these people play?”, he left pointing Shaq, and then add that “I don’t celebrate seventh place at all”, and then warn that “I celebrate Steph Curry. That’s what I celebrate. I can go to Golden State and watch him play.”.

In case the comments against LeBron make you noisy, we remind you that O’Neal won a three-time championship with the Lakers between 2000 and 2002, in addition to a championship with Miami Heat in 2006; It was also three-time Finals MVP, one time Most valuable Player regular season NBA and 15 times chosen for the Game of stars.