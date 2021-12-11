Why is it not necessary to wear a mask when exercising | Health | Magazine

We generally exercise outdoors or in our home but away from strangers.

We generally do exercise outdoors or in our home but away from strangers. This is the main reason for not having to use a mask, as long as we can guarantee physical distancing, to which measures such as washing our hands are added.

“Even when you are in a COVID-19 transmission area, you should not wear a mask while engaging in vigorous physical activity due to the risk of reduced breathing capacity. Whatever the intensity with which you carry out the exercise, stay at least one meter away from others, and if you are indoors, make sure it is adequately ventilated ”, is the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Joining the same suggestion is the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which recommends that it also apply to infants over twelve years of age, especially when the minimum distance of one meter cannot be guaranteed.

WHO calls to protect children, now those most affected by the pandemic

In the case of minors between the ages of six and eleven, the institutions suggest that a mask be worn when there is generalized transmission in the area where they reside, if they have the capacity to use it properly, and if they have access to clean masks and places to wash their faces. hands.

“It is not recommended that children wear the mask while playing sports or physical activities, such as running, jumping or playing on the playground, so that it does not affect their breathing. When organizing these types of activities for children, it is important to apply the rest of the fundamental public health measures: maintain a minimum distance of one meter from others, limit the number of children who play together, facilitate access to facilities for the hand hygiene and promote its use, “added the WHO in a publication.

Finally, the organization clarified that the mandatory nature of the mask is not recommended for girls and boys under five years of age, especially due to their “inability to properly use a mask with minimal assistance.” (I)