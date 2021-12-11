Why Julio César Chávez cannot fight again without a boxing mask

Editorial Mediotiempo

Julio Cesar Chavez announced a few months ago that the last exhibition fight he gave was the one he held before the son of Macho Camacho, it because your life is in danger if you don’t use a boxing mask. However, at the time he did not delve into the details.

But a few weeks ago he ran into Floyd mayweather and they joked about having an exhibition fight, the Grand Champion detailed the reason why he can’t fight without a boxing mask and because his life would be in danger in case of doing so.

“I can’t fight without a mask, you understand me, I have a bone in the septum and it is very dangerous for me. If he were to receive a very strong blow he could have a stroke and for what …”, He explained The Grand Champion for Little Giant Boxing.

I would come out of retirement again

Far from being discouraged, JC Chavez It already poses new challenges and does not rule out have a new exhibition fight again in 2022 to impose a Guinness record.

“Maybe I will do one last exhibition in Tijuana, wants to break a Guinness record for a 60-year-old man to put on another display and maybe next year in Tijuana I will. Let it go down in history, that at 59 or 60 years old you can still exercise, “he said. Chavez, who indicated that he already has in mind who his next rival could be.

“I have one in mind, but I can’t tell you because I don’t have it definedI bring it in my mind to put on a good show for people, to see if it cheers up ”, he added.