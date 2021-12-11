WiFi 7 and mobiles: what will change

Wi-Fi 7 will be the future standard in wireless communication, and with an estimated arrival date of 2024, it promises radically change wireless connections, far exceeding current speeds.

Without a doubt, it will increase the possibilities of smartphones and tablets exponentially, and more taking into account the possibilities of home automation and the Internet of things, as well as the trend of many services towards streaming, both in terms of video games and entertainment.

Considerable speed

Mobile phones would greatly benefit from the switch to WiFi 7

The Free Android

WiFi 7 will be launched, according to its roadmap, around March 2024, and it would be capable of reaching the incredible speed – theoretical, for now – of 48 Gbps, far exceeding current standards and opening a whole world of possibilities in terms of wireless connections.

The WiFi 5 Ghz reaches speeds of 867 Mbps, while the WiFi 6 can reach the 9,6 Gbps. The new standard I would multiply the speed of the latter by five, but it is not the only novelty that it has.

One of the most striking is the possibility that the devices would be given to access several access points simultaneously to perform downloads in a faster way.

What is WiFi Direct, what is it for and how to configure it on your Android

The Free Android

This WiFi 7 uses the 6 GHz band completely, and its channel width is 380 Mhz, in which it exceeds 160 Mhz of WiFi 6. The blocks could be divided up to 16, which would contribute significantly to improving these speeds.

In addition, its waves will be able to measure distances and detect movements, something that could be very useful in terms of security.

WiFi will make your Android even better

As is happening with WiFi 6, little by little the routers and other devices will be adapted to WiFi 7 and will be compatible, to a greater or lesser extent, with their speeds, and that includes Android phones.

Gaming, one of the best points of WiFi 7



The speed that this standard would reach would equal that of USB 4.0, so it could offer the possibility of perform a lot of heavy duty streaming. And this goes from video calls to video games and home automation control, among a myriad of uses.

This could involve many changes in the current model of entertainment, and it would also facilitate the implementation of the screens and the 8K resolution content in terms of entertainment.

Netflix on an Android mobile



To give you the idea, the 48 Gbps with which the WiFi 7 would have a maximum speed could transmit an uncompressed 8K video signal with a latency of less than 5 ms.

Virtual reality and streaming video games would also be seen positively affected by the arrival of Wi-Fi 7, since you could enjoy transmissions on your mobile with much less latency and higher quality.

Services such as GeForce NOW would greatly benefit, as they would offer a better experience to users when playing streaming games.

Free Android 473

The Free Android

There are still times when pedestrian connections fall short wirelessly when it comes to doing some heavy lifting, and the WiFi 7 promises to end this.

Home automation control would also be improved by enjoying some higher connection speeds, since large device networks could be more easily managed.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you