Will LeBron James like it? Anthony Davis calls for a change of mentality in Lakers

Anthony Davis and LeBron James did not start the NBA season in the best way with the Los Angeles Lakers, so AD believes that they must approach the games with a different mentality.

Los angeles lakers they have a serious problem. The level shown is not the one that anyone expected for this team for the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Y Anthony Davis believe it is time to make a big change.

Of alignment? Of players? No! A change of mentality is what the 28-year-old center proposes. Well this Thursday the Lakers fell to some Memphis Grizzlies that they did not have their biggest star Ja morant, and they were missing several more players.

Los Angeles came in as the clear favorite, but lost anyway. Lebron James was the best of the team and ended with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for a triple-double. Davis had 22 points and 8 rebounds for his part. Thus, LA continues on a path not at all hopeful.

The change proposed by Anthony Davis for the Los Angeles Lakers

According to Dave McMenamin, a journalist for ESPN, AD suggested a change in mindset after the 108-95 loss. La Ceja thinks the Lakers should stop coming confident and believing themselves favorites to the games. What will LeBron think about this?

“They already felt like underdogs when they arrived, especially without their star player.”Davis said, who then continued. “And we have to play like we’re the underdogs. Which, at this point in the season and because we’re playing in a lot of games, we probably are.”.