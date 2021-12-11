Will there be white smoke in New York? Mets were “impressed” with Buck Showalter

Showalter is one of six candidates the Mets have for the manager job.

Despite the fact that the MLB is in work stoppage, the New York Mets do not cease in their intentions to assemble a competitive team for the 2022 season, which is why they have recently interviewed the legendary coach Buck Showalter, which according to the New York Post, has left a good feeling in team management.

Showalter is just one of six managerial candidates the New York Mets have in mind, yet he is the most experienced considering he has led high-caliber teams such as the New York Mets. New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and recently the Baltimore Orioles, with whom he was until 2018.

In recent days, the Big Apple team met with Buck Showalter and Bob Geren, who managed the Athletics from 2007 to 2011 Before working as a bench coach for the Mets and Dodgers, however, the former Orioles manager was the one who left the best feelings, a source told Mike Puma of the NY Post.

A person with knowledge of the Showalter interview today with Mets officials: “They were pretty impressed with Buck today. It went really well.” – Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 9, 2021

The other candidates who have met with the Mets are Astros bench coach, Puerto Rican Joe Espada, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, and former Tigers and Angels manager Brad Ausmus. .

For its part, the Post also reported that Pirates bench coach Don Kelly has asked to no longer be considered for the job. In turn, it was known that the National League team showed interest in the Venezuelan Oswaldo ‘Ozzie’ Guillén who refused to meet with them when he saw the lack of enthusiasm from the club.

Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson has been mentioned for the pilot position, while recently the name of Carlos Beltrán reappeared amid rumors.

Read also:

– CC Sabathia responded to Clint Frazer for his ‘provocative’ comment towards the New York Yankees

– New York Yankees saved multiple players before MLB stoppage