Xavi talks about the defeat against Bayern Munich, about the transfers and non-transferable players in Barcelona

2021-12-11
Hard moment that is lived in FC Barcelona after the elimination in the Champions League.
Xavi Hernandez, The coach of the Barça team, he has once again shown his face after the defeat against Bayern Munich and now thinking of Osasuna, his rival this Sunday in the Spanish League.
See: Pedri reveals that he would never have rejected Real Madrid
Xavi He has referred to the reality that the club is currently experiencing, he was asked about whether there will be signings in January and also about how the group is feeling emotionally.
Match against Osasuna:
“Tomorrow we have a very complicated game because Osasuna defends very well. Against the more important teams he has played with a line of 5. We have to be protagonists with the game, attack, I don’t know if they will push us up … It will be difficult because they defend very well in the area. They have direct football, a team with a soul. We are prepared to compete ”.
End of the year:
“I would like to add the 9 points, but we talk after Sevilla”
Digest defeat in Munich:
“Yes. Being brave and understanding the game we are not that far from what we want. You have to take physical and tactical habits … The squad has the level to compete and win titles. On Bayern day there was also a psychological aspect, but automatisms and habits have also been lost ”.
Player experience:
“I am not going to think of the worst case scenario. We are going to work to win titles. We have been doing it for a month. The results are not with us but we are going to work hard to compete, strengthen the team, encourage the players because there is a good squad to get performance. You also have to be realistic because we are in a difficult situation in terms of football and sports, but you have to go out as it is, with many values ”.
How is the template?
“It is a psychological issue rather than a football one. They have to believe it and that’s my job. We are encouraging you, dare, be brave. At Barça, the 6 or 7 is not worth it, you have to aim for the excellent one. This audacity is missing, aiming up and not down because that is not Barça ”.
Transfer market
“We are quite linked hand and foot, but there are possibilities. I discussed it with the president and the board, but now is not the time to talk about it because tomorrow’s game is key. We are concerned about the present ”.
Speech to the players at half-time in Munich:
“It leaked bad. I gave them a message of encouragement, joy, pride, to bring out self-love. A positive talk. It is not for attitude and dedication. It’s more because of a football and habits issue ”.
Non-transferable players:
“Right now everyone. We can’t give anything away. We have three games left and we have to finish the year well. We will talk about the market later but, as of today, they are all non-transferable ”.
Start from scratch “
“Do a general reset. First cheer on the team. It cannot happen that there is the feeling that defeat is established. You have to demand more soul, commitment, dedication and professionalism. With a lot of demand in training. It had ended like a cycle and now a new Barça is beginning ”.
Low
“There are always casualties in all teams. In our case, Jordi is new casualties, but we hope to get him back on Elche day. With Memphis I thought about changing it with the sentenced game because I had played it all ”.
Reinforcement
“The team always has to improve. There is a market and it is an opportunity. There is a lot of communication. It was a very productive meeting. Was I clear. We have an economic problem, but we have to work to improve the team, the squad and be more competitive ”.
Locker room:
“I remain optimistic. You have to work hard, regain feelings and win. Tomorrow is another final, we cannot lose more points. There is no other option than to compete, to cheer us on because there is much left. We are not at the best moment in the club’s history, but you have to be happy, cheer up … ”.
Champions elimination:
“I am worried, but busy at work. You have to recover the team emotionally after the tie. Tomorrow we have another revalidation. This does not stop. We have improved, but against Bayern we saw a lesser Barça. You have to accept that they are better. We are working to give Barça back where it deserves ”.
Luuk de Jong:
“He is an exemplary professional. It has different characteristics from Memphis but it can give us solutions and we have to take advantage of it ”.