Xavi talks about the defeat against Bayern Munich, about the transfers and non-transferable players in Barcelona

2021-12-11

Hard moment that is lived in FC Barcelona after the elimination in the Champions League.

Xavi Hernandez, The coach of the Barça team, he has once again shown his face after the defeat against Bayern Munich and now thinking of Osasuna, his rival this Sunday in the Spanish League.

Xavi He has referred to the reality that the club is currently experiencing, he was asked about whether there will be signings in January and also about how the group is feeling emotionally.

Match against Osasuna:

“Tomorrow we have a very complicated game because Osasuna defends very well. Against the more important teams he has played with a line of 5. We have to be protagonists with the game, attack, I don’t know if they will push us up … It will be difficult because they defend very well in the area. They have direct football, a team with a soul. We are prepared to compete ”.

End of the year:

“I would like to add the 9 points, but we talk after Sevilla”

Digest defeat in Munich:

“Yes. Being brave and understanding the game we are not that far from what we want. You have to take physical and tactical habits … The squad has the level to compete and win titles. On Bayern day there was also a psychological aspect, but automatisms and habits have also been lost ”.

Player experience:

“I am not going to think of the worst case scenario. We are going to work to win titles. We have been doing it for a month. The results are not with us but we are going to work hard to compete, strengthen the team, encourage the players because there is a good squad to get performance. You also have to be realistic because we are in a difficult situation in terms of football and sports, but you have to go out as it is, with many values ​​”.