Yaitza Aparicio debuted in theater with the play ‘I have a dream’ and showed off her indigenous roots | Famous

After two years of absence from the world of acting, the Oaxacan woman who conquered the world with the role of Cleo in 2018 returned to the front of the cameras in 2021. As her name appears in the credits of two audiovisual productions created this year: the film ‘Presences’ and in the short film ‘Daughters of witches’.

In addition, recently Yalitza Aparicio made her debut as a theater actress at the National Auditorium, located in Mexico City. This happened thanks to an event organized by the Secretariat of Culture of Mexico, since the protagonist of ‘Roma’ was part of the staging ‘I have a dream’.

‘I have a dream’: the play by Yalitza Aparicio and its meaning

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, not only the international star wasted talent, but also the children and young people who accompanied her on stage, who are part of the ‘Creative seedlings of community culture’ program.

This program is carried out at the Amealco de Bonfil Theater, in the state of Querétaro, and in Tecomán, Colima, in order to create a space for dialogue between children, youth and adults and in this way use culture as a medium. to eradicate violence and discrimination.

This was announced by the Secretary of Culture of the Government of Mexico, Alejandra Fausto Guerrero:

“Culture has to contribute to this transformation, since it stopped being an ornament and an accessory to become a deep axis of transformation and a very powerful tool to recognize ourselves, be in solidarity and build ourselves as more noble and capable human beings. There where violence was unleashed we are unleashing peace, there where exclusion took root we are sowing hope thanks to the Creative Seedlings “

Yalitza Aparicio proudly showed off her roots

It should be noted that ‘I have a dream’ is a celebration of the multicultural richness of Mexico, emphasizing the preservation of native languages ​​and the conditions in which indigenous communities live.

Therefore, as part of her clothing, Yalitza Aparicio wore a white huipil with red stripes and light pants. Regarding her hairstyle, the actress wore two French half braids, which helped her clear her face and let the back part loose.

While in makeup she opted for a natural look, which has become her favorite because she likes to show off her brown skin and not lighten it to meet the standards. Play the video to know all the details about it.