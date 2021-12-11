Yankees renew Rob Brantly for a reason

The New York Yankees They renewed the Minor League contract they had with the veteran catcher Rob bratley, who did not make a good impression last season of the MLB.

Brantley was called up to the big team to help Kyle Higashioka and Gary Sánchez, unfortunately he was bad offensively and even running the bases. However, he has great dominance behind the plate especially with left-handed pitchers.

Although the New York Yankees currently only have lefties Jordan Montogomery and Nestor Cortes Jr. in their rotation, they don’t seem like many lefties at first glance, but we can’t forget closer Aroldis Chapman and relievers Lucas Lugthe, Wandy Peralta and Joely Rodríguez. .

Rob Bratley has been a part of many organizations in the majors, he is not just a prospect looking to be stable in the majors, but a 32 year old minor league veteran who has previously signed for the Marlins, Tigers, Giants, White Sox , Mariners, Braves, Phillies, Guardians and Yankees.

In 2021 he saw action in about 6 games where he exhausted 20 at-bats and had 3 hits with no RBIs and 4 strikeouts.