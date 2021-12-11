Yasiel Puig ENDED this season in the Dominican Republic – Complete Swing

December 10, 2021

By Jerry Díaz / @ Jerryto94

It is a fact. Yasiel puig He played his last game in the Dominican League this Thursday, December 9. In the confrontation with the Gigantes de Cibao he went 4-0, which lowered his average to .171.

The Cienfuero signed on December 8 with Kiwoon Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) in Korea for one million dollars and one year, the maximum to which a foreign debutant can aspire.

For that reason, Puig He will no longer be with the Toros del Este this winter. The team’s official account announced on its social media accounts that the 31-year-old outfielder ceased his tour in 2021-2022 on the Dominican winter circuit because his franchise in Korea stopped him.

“Yasiel Puig will no longer continue the season with Toros del Este due to being detained by his new team in Korea,” the Toros said in a tweet.

Puig left an offensive line of .171 / .255 / .268 (AVG / OBP / SLG) product of seven hits in 41 at-bats with a double, homerun and two RBIs.