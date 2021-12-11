Yasiel Puig ends his participation in the Dominican League

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig will not continue participating in the LIDOM with the Bulls of the East, his new team in Korea sent him to stop.

Puig, who arrived as a reinforcement for the second consecutive year in the Dominican League, could not finish the regular season with the team as expected, the order came from above according to Antonio Puestan.

Yasiel Puig himself made the announcement public through his official Twitter account, saying the following words:

“Due to my contractual obligations to my new team, Kiwoom Heroes, I have to end my time at LIDOM. I want to thank the Toros del Este, to the entire organization and especially to my colleagues. Thank you for the opportunity to play baseball with you ”said the Cuban.

Yasiel Puig culminated his performance in LIDOM in 2021 batting for AVG 171, OPS 524, with 1 home run, 2 RBIs, 5 walks and 6 strikeouts in 41 official at-bats in 11 games played.

