Yerry Mina receives an unexpected news from Everton and they explode against Rafa Benítez

Colombian Yerry Mina receives very bad news from Everton and sets off against coach Rafa Benítez

December 10, 2021 · 16:15 hs

Since the arrival of Rafa Benítez as Everton coach, after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, nothing has been the same for the team. The Spanish ended up removing James Rodríguez from the squad amid the controversy over his bad relationship.

Now it seems that this chapter is repeated with Yerry Mina. James’ compatriot is having a very irregular season due to his injuries, but in the games he was able to play he was one of the best.

The Colombian has a contract until 2023 with the Toffee club, but his salary is the highest in the squad, so his injuries and this could be decisive to let him leave the team in the next transfer market.

The departure of Marcel Brands as sports director led to many changes and one of the main ideas is to generate a renewal in the squad for the next season, which includes Mina.

For this reason, the options that the Colombian will have to leave the Premier League and join another team are already being considered, with AC Milan as the first option that already sounded for next season.

“The alternatives are many: in the last hours Yerry Mina has been proposed that he does not find space in Everton and could be transferred,” the journalist, Rudy Galetti, reported at the time.