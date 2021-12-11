Zumba, ‘spinning’, boxing … Choose the exercise that suits you best according to your personality

Nobody doubts the health benefits of sports practice, both physical and mental. Who else who least incorporates exercise into their day to day, but one of the doubts is, once you join the gym, what training to choose, which is the best for us. Perhaps, in these final weeks of the year, when it’s time to take stock and resolutions for the new year, you ask yourself what your goal should be in the gymHow do I know which training is best for me? Choosing a sports activity that meets our needs is essential to achieve our health and well-being goals and not to abandon prematurely.

Perhaps you have not thought about how your personality can influence this decision. It influences our character and temperament, as well as the way we live. It is not the same to choose a discipline if you are an introvert or an extrovert, with a calm or dynamic character. You also have to take into account the level of stress you have, Well, you may need to relax or, on the contrary, activate yourself. What’s more, do you want to train because strong emotions motivate you or just to have fun? All these decisions influence and there are several scientific studies that establish a direct and reciprocal relationship between sports habits and personality. Specifically, the ‘Survey on gyms and health ”, recently conducted by Basic-Fit, reveals that users feel happier (93%) and with better self-esteem (92%) after exercising.

