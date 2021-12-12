10 things Google wants you to ask Assistant this Christmas

Google wants you to have a comfortable vacation, and for this it recommends these 10 ways in which Google Assistant can help you.

Google Assistant, Google’s personal assistant, prepares for the arrival of Christmas always with a clear objective: to make your tasks as easy as possible. In fact, Assistant has learned new features that can help you during these special times. For you to know them, Google itself has created a list of 10 things you can ask Assistant this Christmas, and has shared it on his blog.

We have analyzed this list and we can anticipate that the assistant can help you in essential aspects, from the food to the typical Christmas music. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that all these Assistant tools are available to all users. You only have to try them on your Android mobile or on your Google Home to find out. We don’t make you wait any longer, let’s see in what 10 ways the assistant can help you.

Discover new cooking recipes to surprise

Food is one of the most important elements of Christmas, since the whole family gathers around it on the most special days. However, we are not all experts in cooking or we don’t know how to surprise our guests with new recipes. If you have this problem, don’t worry, Assistant helps you.

As Google explains, the assistant can recommend new typical Christmas recipes just by asking. For example, you can say “Ok Google, help me find Christmas food recipes” and Assistant will show you recipes that you may not know. You just have to give them a try, maybe they will become your new favorite dishes.

Create your own recipe book

With Google Assistant you can also create your own recipe book, so you will always have the steps to follow to cook your favorite dishes saved. Specifically, this book you can go composing the recipes that Assistant recommends. When you ask him for Christmas recipes and he shows you several, you must tap on the save button that appears in the upper right corner of each recipe. This is the procedure to follow on the mobile, in Google Home you can ask him to add the recipe in question to the cookbook.

When the time comes to cook the dish that you liked so much, you can tell the assistant “Ok Google, show me my cookbook”. There will appear all the recipes that you have saved to date.

Let everyone know that dinner is ready

If you have multiple Google devices scattered around the house, whether it’s Home or Nest, you can use it to make an announcement that reaches all members of the family. Using the “Broadcast” function, you can send a message as “Ok Google, announce that dinner is ready” so everyone knows it’s time to sit down at the dinner table.

Set the living room with Christmas music

Nothing like music to start creating an ideal Christmas atmosphere. If you don’t have a playlist created with typical songs on these dates, you can let Google Assistant DJ for you. Just say “Ok Google, put on Christmas music” so that the assistant begins with the reproduction of characteristic Christmas themes. By the way, if you would like to hear a song in particular, you just have to ask.

Find the perfect gifts for your loved ones

If choosing gifts for your loved ones is not usually your favorite task, you can let Google Assistant help you. Android users can say “Ok Google, search Amazon for wireless headphones” And, if you have the app installed, it will automatically open with the results of wireless headphones that you can buy.

On the web, Google sets the example with Walmart, so we understand that works with any store app that you have installed on your smartphone. You just have to focus your search on that specific store.

The Google Assistant waits for you on a call

As the company explains, this function is exclusive for users with Pixel mobiles. Is named “Hold for me” and it basically consists of the Google Assistant waiting for you on calls. Instead of having to endure a few minutes listening to a song while waiting for an agent to attend you, Assistant waits for you and alerts you when the agent is available. Without a doubt, this is one of the most interesting functions of the Google Pixel 5.

Make a group video call to congratulate the holidays

On those Google devices where video calls are available, such as the Nest Hub Max, you can hold virtual meetings with your family members. You just have to say “Ok Google, make a video call” and you can create a meeting of up to 32 people. In addition, to congratulate the holidays you can also use the fun augmented reality effects available on mobile devices.

Let Assistant notify you of all the tasks on your schedule

During Christmas, Google Assistant can also help you by creating a schedule and alerting through the smart speakers placed at home. For example, you can configure that at 4 in the afternoon is the time to take the children swimming and at 11 at night is the time to go to bed. Thus, every day at this time the assistant will remember loudly through all speakers the tasks that are pending.

Have a good time with your family playing

You can also use the help of the assistant to have a fun time playing as a family. Google Assistant has great games so you just have to say “Ok Google, let’s play” and choose the game to start the fun. For example, you can play Trivia Crack to see who knows the most about the whole group.

Close the day with the best Christmas stories

To finish, nothing better than some Christmas stories that finish creating the perfect Christmas atmosphere. Just say “Ok Google, tell me a Christmas story” so that the assistant begins to tell you typical stories of this time.

