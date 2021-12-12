21-year-old YouTube star commits suicide in the face of an avalanche of hate messages online “for years”

The death of the internet personality, who had more than a million followers on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

YouTube star with over a million followers, took her own life after being bombarded with hate messages.

Kristina ‘Kika’ Dukic, 21, was foundKilled at her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on December 8 after “years” of alleged online abuse.

A publication, now withdrawn from the network, confirmed his death, adding that anyone who has suicidal thoughts should seek help.

A close friend of the star, Mira Vladisavljevic, tearfully told Serbian tabloid Telegraf: “Something terrible happened last night.

“I call on all the media to report carefully on this case and on the girl who fought against bullying for five years. Please understand ”.

A series of posts on social media suggested that Kristina had been battling bullying online for several years.

In a video, he explained that anything he did was never good enough.

Kristina then tried to explain to critics that it was important to be happy and do whatever you wanted in life before describing the hateful message she had received.

This included people who vilified her appearance and accused her of undergoing plastic surgery.

One of his main critics was the Serbian gamer Bogdan Ilic, known as Baka Prase, who has more than a million followers on Instagram.

He tracked down her videos, labeling her as fake, according to local news outlet Republika.

The newspaper also reports that due to her large following, things escalated rapidly and her supporters bombarded Kristina’s posts with hateful comments, including some saying, “Kill yourself.”

Bogdan has allegedly tried to distance himself from the situation, claiming that he had befriended Kristina prior to her death.

According to Direktno, another local media outlet, Bogdan claimed that he was “among the first” to learn of Kristina’s passing.

“I’m sorry for what happened. I regret not having announced that we reconciled and became friends, “he added.

“I’m sorry because people don’t know why and point the finger.

“They do not give the dead peace and respect, just to get a few ‘likes’, to fulfill their desire for revenge and in the ugliest way possible.”

Kristina’s final post, shared on November 11, read: “She said, ‘Where are we going?’ I said, ‘The moon.’

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, the Serbian Interior Ministry said.

An Instagram post from December 11 confirmed that Kristina’s funeral will be held in one of Belgrade’s largest cemeteries in Lešće on December 14. Kristina, known as Kika, was a popular internet personality with over a million followers.

