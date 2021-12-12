6 best karaoke websites: they’re all free

If you like to have fun, it’s time for you to try some of these karaoke websites.

One of the most pleasant activities to do, whether at festivities or celebrations is the karaoke. And it is that who would not like to feel a Famous singer for a day, precisely for this reason some web pages, applications and software have been created.

These platforms are responsible for offering a list of songs with lyrics and tracks so that you can have fun at ease and remember old times, however, the vast majority have a high price. If you don’t have a lot of money, but you want to have a good time in the company of your friends, take a look at the 6 best free karaoke websites.

These are the best free karaoke websites

Karafun

Sing ok

Karaoke version

Youtube

PCDJ Karaoke Professional

Kanto karaoke

Below you can see a selection of web pages to find karaoke free and varied for your celebrations. It is important to note that to make use of these websites, it will not be essential to have a microphone, however, for a best experience you can have one available.

Karafun

One of the Most popular web pages for karaoke lovers is Karafun, This particular website has the standards of the best karaoke systems and is totally free. Also, if the freemium version is not enough, you will have the opportunity to access the premium version paying for membership.

The great karafun popularity It is due to its functionality and ease of use. When entering the web you must click on the section “Catalogue”, which is located at the top. At this point, the section will show an option to search for a song. If you prefer, you can search through the different categories “Rock Legends”, “Classic Pop”, “Disney” and more.

Sing ok

On the other hand you will find Sing ok, this page has a minimalist and conservative design, making the user interaction quite intuitive. When entering the web Sing ok you will have various options available. At the top right is the search option, here you will only have to place the song title.

On the left side you will have access to the different categories like “The newest”, “Popular”, “Hot”, “Trends”, among others. If you chose a particular song or category, you will need to click on the video thumbnail to start playback. And something particular that presents Sing ok, is that you can play original song or the karaoke version.

Karaoke version

Another of the best websites to find karaoke is Karaoke version, and despite the fact that the website is not free, we could not stop mentioning it. To enjoy karaoke it is necessary to have a membership or simply pay for the song you want to sing and that’s it. Prices range from 1 to 3 euros.

Best of all, the website has a freemium version, but with a limited range of songs. However, it is still a good alternative to hang out.

On the platform you can find songs in different languages such as Spanish, English, French, German, among others, as well as various genres such as blues, love songs, lullabies, Celtic, jazz, Latin music, Christian music, traditional music and more.

And regarding its usability, don’t worry, as you use Karaoke version is quite easy once you have found the ideal song. You just have to click on the button “Play” and it will immediately start play the music.

Youtube

The platform Youtube is considered “the sea of ​​knowledge”, since you will be able to find videos of any subject, be it general culture or entertainment. And although it is not a karaoke website, if you can find variety of free karaoke to enjoy in the company of family and friends.

To get these songs you just have to do a little search with the keywords, for example: song name + karaoke. And if you want to explore a little more, you can check out these channels specialized in karaokes.

PCDJ Karaoke Professional

One of the best websites to download karaoke software is PCDJ Karaoke ProfessionalHowever, it is not free. That’s right, you have to pay a membership to have access to all the content. And it is that it is an application that makes you live to the fullest the karaoke experience, and therefore we could not let it pass.

His interface is quite professional and its software is focused on bars or entertainment venues. If you want to download the software and try it out, you will have a free trial for 15 days. It is available for Mac and Windows.

Kanto karaoke

Finally you will find Kanto karaoke, a software specialized in the enjoyment of karaoke. The application presents a PRO version and quite attractive tools and functions, but if you just want to sing with your friends or family, the free version will suffice.

The platform is located available for Windows and for Mac and the installation is very easy. To do this, you just have to click on the word “following” and ready. Once you have successfully installed the application, it will be necessary add the songs.

The best of all is that supports formats such as CDG, MP3 + G, MP4, among others. So if you are new to using a karaoke app, then the Kanto karaoke is perfect for you thanks to its tutorials.

As you will see, not all alternatives are free karaoke websitesWe have also included payment applications and software so that you have variety. Now it is up to you to select the one that best suits your needs.

