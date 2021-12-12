787 medical students win IFOM test and will do clinical fields at CCSS

Por Viviana Martínez P.

The Social Security Fund (CCSS) announced to general medicine students the results of the IFOM tests, the results of which are important because applicants with approval have a guaranteed field to take the last year of career in institutional health establishments, starting in January 2022.

Of the 1,027 applicants, there was a passing rate of 76.6% and this means that 787 general medicine students will complete their last year of studies. visiting institutional establishments to have contact with patients under the guidance of a teacher.

According to the disclosed data, a student at the University of Costa Rica it got the best grade of all, with an almost perfect passing grade.

In addition, 87 applicants obtained the International Certificate of knowledge in basic clinical sciences for excellence in their grades.

For the director of Cendeisss, Juan Carlos Esquivel, the success achieved by the students is important because the IFOM is an internationally standardized test, highly recognized and highly demanding to measure knowledge in the basic areas of general medicine.

This test only measures individual knowledge and does not apply any group type analysis.

However, in general, Dr. Esquivel noted that the approval rate is the highest in recent years.