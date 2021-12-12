9 apps with Material You to try on your mobile with Android 12

Try the news of Material You in Android 12 with all these apps that already include support for dynamic themes.

When Google announced Material You at I / O 2021, it didn’t just announce the biggest Android redesign in years. It also opened the door for apps could offer more cohesive experiences with the operating system, thanks to the function of dynamic themes that allows you to extract the colors of the wallpaper, to customize the different graphical elements of the system and apps with the same style.

Of course, as is often the case with this type of news, part of the work to be done falls into the hands of the developers, what should adapt your applications so that they are compatible with the dynamic themes of Material You.

Currently, there are already several Third-party Android apps that include support for dynamic colors in Android 12. Let’s go through them all, one by one.

Inware

Inware Not only was it one of the first apps to update to include support for Android 12’s dynamic themes, it also did so before the Android 12 update was generally available.

It is a application that lets you know the “insides” of any Android device, both at the software and hardware level. All this with a clear and easy-to-use interface, which also adapts to the colors of the operating system in Android 12.

Infinity for Reddit

East open source Reddit client is the only one that, to date, includes support for Dynamic theming on Android 12. It is a Reddit client that facilitates the use of the platform thanks to its support for gestures, and stands out for being totally free and easy to use.

Sleep as Android

The famous sleep monitoring app, Sleep as Android is another application with the Material You implementation almost ready. According to its developer, Urbandroid, the app is “stylized with Material You at 99%”, being able to vary the interface colors according to the wallpaper set on the device.

Neko Manga Reader

If you are looking for a nice manga reader for MangaDex based on Tachiyomi, Neko It is one of the best options you will find. Especially if your mobile is already updated to Android 12, since the latest versions of the app already include support for dynamic themes.

SeriesGuide

This famous app with more than a million downloads is one of the most popular to be updated with support for dynamic themes in Android 12. SeriesGuide adapts without problems to the style of the system on any mobile updated to Android 12, even giving the possibility of use widgets on the home screen with system colors.

Tasker

The popular automation app was among the first to be updated to support Android 12’s dynamic themes.

Allows you to change the interface of the app based on the colors of the wallpaper used, and also

Wavelet

One of the best apps you can download for improve the sound of your headphones, whatever brand they are, it is Wavelet. The app has recently been updated to add support for dynamic themes, so you can enhance the sound of over 3,000 different headphone models automatically and easily.

Swift Walls

Some customization apps were among the first to add support for Material You. Swift Walls is one of them. Contains a large catalog of wallpapers, offered in an app with a clear and simple interface, which also adapts its colors to the style of the system.

Pix Wallpapers

Pix Wallpapers is another wallpapers app with support for Material You. In this case, the app stands out for including a great variety of wallpapers inspired by those included on Google Pixel phones.

