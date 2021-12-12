A book on DeFi shows how this technology solves the five shortcomings of traditional finance.

Writing a book on decentralized finance is a bit like describing a riddle, shrouded in mystery within an enigma, quoting Winston Churchill. First you have to summarize the origins of modern decentralized finance, then the mechanics of blockchain technology that provides the backbone of the sector, and only then do you get to the DeFi infrastructure. And all this in 191 pages, including glossary, notes and index. It is not a company for the faint of heart.

Fortunately, the authors of DeFi and the Future of Finance —Duke University Finance Professor Campbell Harvey, Dragonfly Capital General Partner Ashwin Ramachandran, and Fei Labs Founder Joey Santoro— they were up to the task. After recapping the “five shortcomings of traditional finance” (inefficiency, limited access, opacity, centralized control and lack of interoperability), they go on to explain how DeFi improves the status quo.

For example, the problem of centralized control. Governments and large institutions have a “virtual monopoly” on the money supply, the rate of inflation, and “access to the best investment opportunities,” the authors write. DeFi, with its open protocols and immutable properties, “turns this centralized control upside down.”

As to how DeFi responds to the opacity flaw of traditional finance: “All parts [de DeFi] they know the capitalization of their counterparties and, to the extent necessary, can see how the funds will be deployed, “which mitigates counterparty risk. Regarding inefficiency,” a user can largely self-manage within the parameters of the contract smart “in a decentralized application by exercising a put option, for example.

What about the failure of traditional finance regarding limited access? DeFi offers underserved groups, like the world’s unbanked population, direct access to financial servicesthe authors wrote, offering as an example yield farming, a DeFi process in which users are rewarded for staking their capital in the form of a governance token that makes them, in effect, co-owners of the platform, ” a rare occurrence in traditional finance. “

The authors also described the ways in which DeFi protocols can overlap one another (ie, the composability of DeFi, sometimes referred to as “DeFi Legos”), helping to solve the interoperability deficit.. Once a basic infrastructure has been established (to create a synthetic asset, for example), “any new protocol that allows lending or borrowing can be applied. A higher level would allow to achieve leverage on the borrowed assets.” level would allow for attainment of leverage on top of borrowed assets. “

A deep dive

Chapter 6 explores eight of the major DeFi protocols in depth: MakerDAO, Compound, Aave, Uniswap, Yield, dYdX, Synthetic, and Set Protocol. Each section is accompanied by a very useful table, in which the first column describes how traditional finance solves a specific problem, and the second describes how a specific DeFi protocol addresses that problem.

For example, in Table 6.3, “Problems that Aave solves”, the first row deals with the “centralized control”. In today’s financial system, “interest rates on loans and credits [son] controlled by institutions “, while in the DeFi approach, column 2, “Aave’s interest rates are algorithmically controlled”.

Traditional finance only provides “limited access” within your legacy systems. That is, “only select groups have access to large amounts of money for arbitrage or refinancing” (Row 2, Column 1), while within the Aave protocol, “flash loans democratize access to liquidity for immediately profitable companies”.

The third row focuses on “inefficiency”, specifically “suboptimal interest rates for loans and borrowing due to inflated costs” in traditional finance, whereas Aave’s solution (Row 3, Column 2) is “pooled and algorithmically optimized interest rates”.

New risks

The authors were careful to remind readers that “tAll innovative technologies introduce a new set of risksIn the case of DeFi, these are plentiful, including smart contract, governance, oracle, scale, DEX custody, environmental and regulatory risks.

“Software is especially vulnerable to hacks and bad practices from developers“the authors wrote, while recent hacks by bZx and DForce” demonstrate the fragility of smart contract programming. “

Among these new threats, the “oracle risk” is especially important. DeFi protocols require access to accurate and secure pricing information to ensure actions such as settlements and prediction market resolutions run smoothly.. “Fundamentally, the oracles aim to answer the simple question: How can off-chain data be reported safely on-chain?” However, all oracles online, as constituted today, “are vulnerable to speculation, and millions of dollars have been lost to arbitrageurs,” they wrote, adding:

“Until oracles are native to blockchain, hardened and proven resilient, they pose the greatest systemic threat to DeFi today.”

Lifting up “marginalized groups”

“This book is fundamentally about financial democracy”, co-author Harvey told Cointelegraph. The book’s preface, written by a character none other than Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, reminds readers that “Financial censorship continues to be a problem for marginalized groups”especially in the developing world, which is why DeFi is important.

But nevertheless, the average reader may find this book a bit heavy on the technical side. The graphs include superlinear and logistic / sigmoid junction curves, for example, which might go over some. However, those who want to learn how a flash loan really works will find it useful; the glossary in the book is comprehensive and helpful.

However, it would have been enlightening to know more about how DeFi is starting to change the world, for example, offering banking services to the unbanked or insurance to the uninsured, although this may be beyond the scope of the book.

One wonders what percentage of the world’s “unbanked population” actually benefits from “yield farming”, a somewhat esoteric DeFi process that the authors nonetheless cite as an example of how DeFi provides access “to the many who need financial services but are left behind by traditional finance.” I guess there are not many.

Unfortunately, much of the DeFi world’s attention seems to continue to focus on ways to gain leverage or arbitrage between markets, rather than solving the problems of the world’s poor.. The book also doesn’t devote much ink to defending DeFi from criticism from the mainstream economic press, such as The Wall Street Journal, which noted in September that DeFi was “bringing casino capitalism to cryptocurrencies”.

That is not the authors’ vision of the future. Conversely, Come on DeFi “the scaffolding of a shiny new city. […] Finance becomes accessible to everyone. Quality ideas are funded no matter who it is. A $ 10 transaction is treated the same as a $ 100 million transaction. Savings rates rise and borrowing costs fall as wasteful middle layers are removed. Ultimately, we consider that DeFi is the biggest opportunity of the next decade and we look forward to the reinvention of finance as we know it“.

These are worthwhile goals, although they are unlikely to be realized in the foreseeable future. Until then, This book should be of interest to anyone who wants to unravel the inner workings of DeFi.

