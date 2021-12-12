A timely change! Rafael Dudamel, the trigger that Deportivo Cali so badly needed

Rafael Dudamel arrived at the right moment. It was announced on September 9, 2021, taking the reins of a team that had lost credibility from the hand of Uruguayan Alfredo Arias.

Deportivo Cali was out of the eight, the outlook was uncertain regarding the classification. Sometimes he played well, and at other times his performance was poor, which bothered the fan a lot.

Seeing that there was time left for a shock, the Caleña board of directors leaned towards the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, who knows the institution well from his time as a player.

Dudamel arrived and promised work. “It is the only thing I can promise, a lot of work to get this institution forward. I am convinced that there is a large payroll to aspire to good things,” he said on the day of his presentation.

And with work, soccer and some tactical and soccer tweaks, Dudamel stopped Deportivo Cali. He classified it to the home runs and in the league he remains undefeated, giving himself the luxury of winning both games against Atlético Nacional – the great favorite – and eliminating him at the same time.

“We are in a great moment, the players are believing it, they are aware of the conditions they have and they will give everything to achieve the final goal,” said the Verdiblanco coach.

His numbers are overwhelming: of 20 games directed between the League and the Colombia Cup, he has 11 wins, 6 draws and only 3 losses.

His next big step was to qualify Deportivo Cali to the grand final. “We go game by game, with our feet on the ground, with humility, knowing that this is with work. Our greatest illusion is to give great joy to that fan of Cali,” he said amid the euphoria that surrounds the team.

Dudamel promoted players like Juan Esteban Franco, Jorge Marsiglia and Kevin Velasco; He has made the most of Teófilo Gutiérrez, he has known how to use Ángelo Rodríguez, Hárold Preciado and John Vásquez – three tanks in the attack – and has very aggressive brand steering wheels to which he has given them confidence.

That is what Dudamel did to have Cali adport to a new title in the League.