“A treasure that must be cared for”

“Go to the home of a person with a serious illness and have him explain his fears, how he feels and what anguishes him”. Thus begins the message that a doctor has published on her social networks to talk about home health care and its importance.

The physician acknowledges that “the patient tells you his problems there because he knows you, is at home with his family and you by his side looking into his eyes“and admits that these situations and treatment” is a treasure. “An opinion that is also shared by several health professionals.

Going to the home of a person with a very serious illness and who explains his fears, how he feels, what anguishes him … and he does it because he knows you well and is at home, with his family and you by his side , looking into his eyes.This is a treasure and we would have to take care of it as such #dedomis – Eva Isaac (@ EvaMayorIsaac1) November 16, 2021

Another doctor says that when something like this happens “you go home feeling so lucky for the trust that patients place in you.” “It is one of the best things in Primary Care”, recognize. While a health worker stated that “that is the best part of Medicine: the people.”

“The best part of Medicine is the people”

For his part, a family doctor replied that “the trust that the patient places in the doctor is the most grateful and rewarding in Primary” and admitted that precisely “Family Medicine is the basis of health”.

“We are privileged to be able to help and accompany people to their homes, “wrote another health worker in this regard. And he added that” that is what we take with us and the essence of our work, it is very nice to be able to share those hard but necessary moments with the people we serve in the day to day”.