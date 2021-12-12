A world champion very close to directing Deportivo Cuenca

The team saved the category in the last dates of the second stage and seeks to improve the image by 2022.

Deportivo Cuenca has not had the best seasons in recent years, where it saved the category in the last dates of the second stage. The Morlaco team would be very close to agreeing on the arrival of a world champion on their bench.

Guillermo Sanguinetti, Deportivo Cuenca coach in the second half of this 2021, returned to Delfín for the 2022 seasonTherefore, the Morlaco team will seek to close the ‘signing’ of Mauro Camoranesi for its substitute bank.

The Italian-Argentine was champion with the European team in the 2006 World Cup. As a coach he has led teams Tigre from Argentina, Coras and Cafetaleros from Mexico, Tabor Sezana and Maribor from Slovenia.

It is expected that in the coming weeks the arrival of Camoranesi to Ecuadorian soccer will be made official. Deportivo Cuenca did not qualify for any international tournament in 2022.