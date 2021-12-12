Aaron Boone wants New York City FC to win MLS Cup

Aaron boone, manager of the New York Yankees of the Major Leagues, is taking advantage of the lockout to enjoy other sports. Right now, is waiting for New York City FC to win the MLS Cup.

New York City FC will face the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup final and Boone delivered a message to his neighbors at Yankee Stadium.

“Congratulations. I’m excited to see them play for the MLS Cup. Excited for the city, for the franchise that they have come so far. congratulations and go for that championship”, Declared the manager of the Yankees for YES Network.

New York drought

New York’s professional teams have gone many seasons without winning a championship and New York City FC could break the New York drought if they defeat the Portland Timbers.

The last time a New York team won a championship was in 2011, when the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. The Jets have been a long way from replicating what Joe Namath accomplished in 1969.

In the major leagues, the last Commissioner’s Trophy earned was by the Yankees in 2009 and the Mets have not appeared in the World Series since losing it to the Manhattan Mules in 2000.

In the NBA, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have not won the Larry O’Brien trophy since 1973, when the Knickerbockers got their second championship. In the WNBA, the New York Liberty lost all four of their finals, but the future looks promising with Sabrina Ionescu.

Hockey teams haven’t had any luck either. The Rangers haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1994 and the Islanders since 1982-83.