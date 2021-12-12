AB Quintanilla spreads the unpublished ‘selfie’ of Selena, the Queen of Tex Mex

Selena quintanilla perez is considered one of the most influential Latin artists of all time, reaped great successes such as Forbidden love, As the flower, Yes, once, among others; in addition to catapulting Latin music to the international market.

The life of the Queen of Tex Mex It was turned off at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar in 1995.

As the flower It is one of Selena Quintanilla’s most sung hits and also one of her saddest songs, even though it is a cumbia.

The song that begins with: “I know you have a new love, however I wish you the best”, was released on Selena’s third studio album, “Enter my world”, in May 1992.

The topic was written by his brother AB Quintanilla and his partner in Los Dinos, Pete Astudillo.

On more than one occasion, AB revealed how he was inspired to As the flower.

26 years after his tragic death, the story about his murder has been exposed in films, books and reports, but without a doubt, something new will always come out that impacts all his followers.

The selfie that few know about Selena

The image, which today could be considered a selfie, was published by his brother AB Quintanilla through his Instagram account.

The black and white effect has filled all her followers with nostalgia, remembering that the interpreter was a woman full of joy and vitality.

Despite the fact that the snapshot was shared 13 weeks ago, the image circulated this Saturday, remembering the great legacy of the singer.

At the moment, the publication has more than 72 thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

