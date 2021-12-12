Aczino becomes the first Two-time Batalla de Gallos Champion

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021





This Saturday Mauricio Hernández, Aczino, I know won the title of International Champion of the Battle of Gallos 2021. With this victory, the Mexican becomes the first two-time champion of the competition, which has been held since 2005.

Aczino beat Spanish Skone in a duel where he public was, for the most part, of part of the mexican, which every time he finished any of his interventions made the attendees euphoric, who gathered at the Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, in Chile.

Skone, meanwhile, lost his wits as the dispute progressed and people did not react so much to his rhymes, that at times they felt forced and even out of rhythm.

Aczino cried when he learned that he became two-time champion

To the time to decide to the winner the Mexican he was very anxiousHe even wet his face to relax and, in the countdown to unveil the champion, he looked very restless. After 10 seconds, the presenter raised her arm, leaving Skone’s down and Aczino exploded.

The Mexican he threw himself on the ground and began to cry knowing that he became the first two-time champion of the competition. One more Mexican making history.

Next year’s Final will be in Mexico

Before concluding the event, the presenters announced the campus of the Red Bull 2022 International Final , which will take place in our country.