Aczino, the first International Double Champion of the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos

Mauricio Hernández, Aczino, is the first two-time champion in the history of Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos. (Photo: twitter / @ redbullbatalla)

“The best freestyler that has been born”, That’s how it was called Aczino in one of his battles. The first Mexican to win a Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos Internacional. The one who came out of retirement to continue his legacy and who today, made history by becoming the first Red Bull International Double Champion. The Aztec representative managed to beat the Spanish Skone in the final of the 2021 edition held in Chile.

The final was something unprecedented in the history of the competition. It was a fact, the winner of this edition would be the first two-time champion. So much Skone (monarch in 2016) Y Aczino (monarch in 2017), they saw each other in one of the most important battles in freestyle history. The clash of giants was applauded by all the competitors and of course, by the Chilean public. After a series of rhymes with objects and two free minutes, the Mexican managed to take the victory without reply.

So far, this is the peak for the career of Mauricio Hernandez Gonzalez, better known as Aczino. A man who fought for his dreams, who was the top champion in Mexico four years ago and was not satisfied with it. Mauricio sought to engrave his name above the rest MC’s and he has just reaped the fruit of his effort and dedication, something that no one has ever achieved: a two-time championship in Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos.

Aczino has been a 4-time Red Bull national champion and 2-time international champion. (Photo: Twitter @aczino)

The moment was without equal. When Mauricio realized that his hand was the one that was up, The Mexican could not contain his tears and starred in one of the most emblematic coronations in recent years. After being lifted on his shoulders, he took the microphone and thanked chili (named by himself as his second home), his wife, his son.

His path to becoming a two-time champion has not been easy. Since crowning in 2017, Aczino has sought this accolade. It was first in 2018, a year later, when he repeated the final against Wos, but fell before him, this time in Argentina. In 2019 he went to Spain, but settled for third place after being eliminated by Valleys-T. In 2020 he repeated third place after being eliminated by Skone, but in 2021 he took his revenge and fulfilled his mission.

To reach the final, the Mexican defeated the Costa Rican Q8 in the first round. Later, he prevailed against Jair wong, representative of Peru. His final test came in the semifinals, when he fought against the current champion, his compatriot. Rapder. Despite the complications, Aczino made it to the final and held the May title in the freestyle industry in the hands of a Mexican representative.

At the age of 30, the Mexican Aczino is considered the greatest exponent of freestyle worldwide. (Photo: twitter / @ aczino)

This title earned him the recognition of all. Congratulations rained down on Mauricio, recognizing him as the most outstanding MC on the scene. Curiously, Aczino has repeatedly expressed his fanaticism for Cruz Azul, a Liga MX team. Now that he was crowned two-time champion, he received a congratulation from the club of his love: “¡You are huge, @aczino! The best in history, even if it costs them more work. Champion of @redbullbattle!“, Wrote the celestial club in his account of Twitter.

In this way, the Mexican further secured his name on the freestyle scene. If before this two-time championship it was already considered by many to be the best in all history, it seems that now there will be no doubt in qualifying it this way.

