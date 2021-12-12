Adamari López gives us a landscape to raise the temperature as only she knows

This Sunday, December 12, the 70th edition of Miss Universe in Israel is celebrated. Adamari López will be one of the people who make up the jury, who will be in charge of selecting the successor to Andrea Meza, the current sovereign. There, 80 participants from different countries of the world compete.

Adamari She looked like one more queen in the preliminary where the finalists of the contest are chosen. “Excited to have been selected as a judge for this 70th edition of Miss Universe. Today was the preliminary and I enjoyed it a lot. Here are some photos and on Sunday the live contest,” she said.

