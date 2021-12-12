Adamari López gives us a landscape to raise the temperature as only she knows

This Sunday, December 12, the 70th edition of Miss Universe in Israel is celebrated. Adamari López will be one of the people who make up the jury, who will be in charge of selecting the successor to Andrea Meza, the current sovereign. There, 80 participants from different countries of the world compete.

Adamari She looked like one more queen in the preliminary where the finalists of the contest are chosen. “Excited to have been selected as a judge for this 70th edition of Miss Universe. Today was the preliminary and I enjoyed it a lot. Here are some photos and on Sunday the live contest,” she said.

In addition, the ex of Toni Costa shared a video in which she shows how she goes from looking without makeup to an incredible look in which she boasts an incredible black dress with a v-cut and a deep neckline. Her followers do not stop praising how thin she is.

Source: Instagram @adamarilopez

A few hours ago, Adamari shared some photos from the hotel in Israel with the caption “Enjoying all the activities of @missuniverse in @visit_israel.” And he prompted his fans: “Give this photo a title …”. The driver wore an elegant black dress with a wide neckline and a cut is her left leg.

Source: Instagram @adamarilopez

The publication exceeded 200 thousand likes and 2400 comments. “Bellaaaaaa! Enjoy every moment very much “,” Here we introduce Adamari Lopez, the new Miss Universe 2021, representing Puerto Rico! ” and “When I was a child I saw you in friends and rivals, and I was fascinated with your beauty, now as an adult, I am still fascinated” were some of them.