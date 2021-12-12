Adamari López reveals that being a Miss Universe 2021 jury is an exciting but difficult task

The Miss Universe 2021 pageant This year it will feature not one, but two Puerto Rican representatives during the final gala, which will be held this Sunday, at 8:00 pm, at the Universe Arena in the city of Eilat, Israel.

Besides our queen, Michelle Marie Colon, who seeks to obtain the sixth crown for the country, the cheerleader Adamari Lopez He will also be participating in the final night as a jury for the competition.

The actress also arrived in Israel this week to be part of the selection committee for the preliminary competition and this Sunday she will be evaluating the 80 candidates of the contest again on the decisive night.

One of her first posts while in Israel was to thank the opportunity to have been part of the preliminary jury, along with figures such as the Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, highlighting that the work she has is exciting, but difficult.

“We were at the preliminary night for Miss Universe where we saw the contestants in swimsuits and ball gowns. It was a very important day because we are moving towards selecting the finalists for the contest. Being part of the jury is a super exciting but difficult task. Who do you think will win the contest? ”, wrote on his Facebook page, where he shared a video of what he experienced on the preliminary night.

Contaminated with the atmosphere of the contest, Adamari López has not hesitated this week to share several photos of her, as a whole model, wearing various trousseau and enjoying her stay in Eilat.

Today, she dedicated two publications to share one of her “looks”, demonstrating the before and after her transformation and anticipating what her dress option could be for the final gala this Sunday, where the Mexican Andrea Meza will crown to his successor.

The event, which will be seen in Puerto Rico through Wapa, will be hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.