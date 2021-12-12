Adamari López, very skinny in her looks prior to the Miss Universe final!

After the uproar that happened this week around the controversy of Adamari Lopez and the declarations of Olga Tañón who claimed that the beautiful driver had undergone an operation to lose weight, the ex of Toni Costa He continues on as if nothing had happened and reappears smiling in Israel, wearing a figure that keeps looking slimmer and slimmer, no matter how he managed it.

All the hubbub began with some innocent statements by Tañón on his Instagram account in which he put Adamari as an example of someone who has lost weight with the help of the gastric balloon, and affirmed that if it worked for him it is because “he has also had a regimen of exercises “, something that could be a conflict for the diet that Adamari promotes, who answered with a couple of posts loaded with obvious hints towards the singer, although he never confirmed that he had not undergone the operation. Olga Tañón apologized in this regard.

The fact is that Alaïa’s mother has surprised again today with her thinness, with a very sexy long dress in one of the activities prior to the final of miss Universe, showing off his figure more and more stylized every day: “Enjoying all the activities of Miss universe in Israel, “he wrote under the image in which he is sporting this fantastic look.

IG Adamari López

“May beauty accompany you everywhere!” He wished his followers under this fun reel in which he could see Before and after.

She had already been seen as a queen in the preliminary where the finalists of the contest are chosen: “Excited to have been selected as a judge for this 70th edition of Miss Universe. Today was the preliminary and I enjoyed it a lot. Here I leave you some pictures and on Sunday the live contest “.

He ended by recalling that it will be broadcast on Telemundo. Before, Ada enjoyed with her colleagues and friends in Israel an impressive journey through the desert with some dreamlike landscapes.