Adamari López’s impressive excursion through the desert of Israel!

Adamari Lopez is far from Alaïa for an important reason … Miss Universe! But it is not being all work for the beautiful driver. Today she and some of her colleagues enjoyed the great outdoors on an excursion to the fantastic Néguez desert, one of the driest on the planet despite its proximity to the sea, something that gives it dreamlike views.

The journalist Taimi Soto, producer of social networks and program content At home with Telemundo, shared from his stories several moments of the fascinating getaway to the wonderful landscapes of desert and rock near Eilat. This is how the journalist announced it from her stories: “ALERT. I am about to fill out my stories of a phenomenal day, full of nature and places to admire “.

There we could see how Adamari he walked the trails and enjoyed the views with his colleagues and friends, wearing a very comfortable and chic look, in white shorts and a black top. This is how they enjoyed this tourist getaway in Israel shortly before the Miss Universe final.

Adamari is being the subject of strong criticism in the networks around the recent controversy with Olga Tañón, who put the driver on the ropes by showing her as an example of someone who has lost weight with the help of the gastric balloon, while she promotes a famous diet to give credit to her tremendous physical transformation. Despite the fact that Olga Tañón had to come out to apologize for the blunder, Adamari for the moment neither denies nor confirms that she has undergone such intervention.