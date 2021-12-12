After the preliminary, these are the new favorites of Miss Universe 2021

This Sunday the final of Miss Universe 2021 will be held, which will have the particularity of being the 70th edition. Here we show you the main candidates for the coronation, after the preliminary competition held last Friday.
That day, the traditional costume competition was also held, and the experts in “mises” take advantage of that space to see them parade in swimsuits and gala, and thus, choose their favorite candidates in a definitive way.
Favorites Miss Universe 2021:
Miss India – Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
The candidate is a celebrity in her country, and misologists bet her as one of the main favorites to be crowned this Sunday.
Miss Puerto Rico – Michelle Colón
Michelle Colón is the daughter of a Dominican mother. He considers himself an ecologist, and belongs to the Scuba Dogs Society association. He is 21 years old and studies biology and medicine.
Miss Venezuela – Luiseth Materán
Venezuela is a clear favorite of the Miss Universe, due to the number of queens they have had. Luiseth Materán comes from the world of entertainment. She is a communicator and actress by profession.
Miss Mexico – Débora Hallal
The Aztec participant is willing for the Miss Universe crown to “stay at home”, since the current queen is Andrea Meza, who was crowned in May of this year. If Hallal wins, the fourth award for Mexico would be obtained in this contest.
Panama- Brenda Smith
Many are betting that the Panamanian woman enters the table of the 16 semi-finalists, above all because she is an outstanding international lecturer.
Other favorites: Colombia, Paraguay, USA, France, Vietnam, Belgium and Italy.
The big surprise of the night:
Debbie Aflalo – Dominican Republic
After the pre-elimination, some missologists entered their list of finalists to the representative of the Dominican Republic, Debbie Aflalo. The daughter of an Israeli father, stood out in the pre-elimination for her catwalk in a bathing suit and gala dress, according to the experts, who hope that the Creole beauty enters the table of the semifinalists.