After the preliminary, these are the new favorites of Miss Universe 2021

This Sunday the final of Miss Universe 2021 will be held, which will have the particularity of being the 70th edition. Here we show you the main candidates for the coronation, after the preliminary competition held last Friday.

That day, the traditional costume competition was also held, and the experts in “mises” take advantage of that space to see them parade in swimsuits and gala, and thus, choose their favorite candidates in a definitive way.

Favorites Miss Universe 2021:

Miss India – Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

The candidate is a celebrity in her country, and misologists bet her as one of the main favorites to be crowned this Sunday.