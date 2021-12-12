Alejandro Fernández, enraged, explodes against Olga Wornat for statements about Vicente Fernández

A week ago the book “The Last King” by Olga Wornat was published, an unauthorized biography in which many secrets of Vicente Fernández and his family are revealed.

This publication by the Planeta publishing house has caused a stir in the entertainment world and on social networks, since it reveals that one of the foals, Gustavo Fernández, has supposedly had ties to Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel, one of the lieutenants of the Sinaloa cartel, when Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada were the leaders.

Furthermore, the author assures that the person responsible for the “kidnapping” of Vicente Fernández Jr., in a rehabilitation clinic, was her own brother, Gustavo.

Given these assertions, Alejandro Fernandez he broke the silence when he was approached by different media reporters.

The singer was enraged when journalists asked him if the author’s statements in “The Last King” were true and although at first he avoided giving any answer, in the end he exploded, assuring that he does not want to know anything about Olga Wornat’s statements.

“And who is an Argentine to speak? I’m worth mothers! Who is an Argentine to talk about my father and my family? I don’t want to know anything, thank you“, Said the interpreter of” do not kiss him. “

In social networks, Internet users have criticized the way in which the singer treated journalists, as he evidently had an unpleasant attitude towards them. However, the drivers of ‘Suelta la Sopa’ defended Alejandro, since these controversies are taking place at a crucial moment in the life of “El Charro de Huentitán”.

Let us remember that Chente, for at least three months, has been hospitalized in Jalisco, due to a fall that he had at home. Since then, his health has been critical, but in recent days, his airways have been very swollen, exacerbating his ability to breathe.

The family of the interpreter of “Las mañanitas” has already confirmed that his condition is serious and does not show evolution, which has alarmed his fans, who expressed their wishes for the singer’s speedy recovery on social networks.

At Alejandro’s last concert, in Mexico City, he asked his audience in full concert to please pray for the “Charro de Huentitán” and in his honor, the applause resounded in the venue.

“The family… my father… we are going through a very delicate moment. I have learned that love and caring is medicinal. I want that from here together we send a very strong applause, but very strong for Mr. Vicente Fernández ”, expressed Alejandro.