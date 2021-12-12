Alejandro Gil will do his doctorate with Díaz-Canel as tutor … we already know how the Cuban economy will fare

The Cuban Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, He presented his doctoral research topic this weekend during a workshop at the University of Pinar del Río, reported in his account in Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning Mildrey Granadillo on your Twitter account and shared images of the moment.

But the main surprise has been in the images shared by Granadillo, in which it can be seen that the main tutor of Gil’s thesis will be Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently also become a doctor. The co-tutor will be Carlos César Torres Páez, director of the Center for Studies in Management, Local Development, Tourism and Cooperativism of Pinar del Río.

“Methodology for the management of the economic and social development plan of Cuba” is the title of the thesis with which Gil intends to become a doctor in Economic Sciences. It can be deduced from that title that the official does not intend to study possible changes to favor the economic development of Cuba, but will only deal with how to manage the established plan.

“We are going to be made a doctor by the University of Pinar del Río the Gil of the Cuban economy and look at nothing more and nothing less with what tutor. So let’s go … “, wrote journalist José Raúl Gallego on his Facebook account.

“My president has time to make lemonade, reorder the order, give combat order and on top of that, direct doctoral theses… Someday I want to be like him, “Yoel Alejandro Cala Pérez mocked in the comments.

“They are a circus, a conato, some farmers, some tricky rustlers, orn seedy street bar, but of global proportions and consequences, with an impact on socio-political and economic stability at the local, regional and hemispheric level, “wrote psychiatrist Emilio Arteaga Pérez.

Alejandro Gil is one of the main responsible for the economic disaster of recent years in Cuba, and of the implementation of the so-called Ordering Task, that it has triggered inflation, drastically limited the purchasing power of wages and brought many Cubans to the brink of famine.