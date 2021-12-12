Alianza and Platense will play the final of the Apertura 2021

Unpublished ending. Alianza and Platense are the finalists of the Apertura 2021 after overcoming their semis series against Once Deportivo and Chalatenango, respectively.

Locals and Viroleños will face each other on December 19 at Cuscatlán in an unprecedented final.

Alianza beat Once Deportivo 2-0 in the second leg of the semifinals with a goal from Colombian Duvier Riascos and Ezequiel Rivas at Cuscatlán.

The coffee soccer player signed the 1-0 at minute 18 after a cross that goalkeeper Yonatan Guardado could not reject and left the ball served for Riascos’s shot.

Alianza made the most of playing for Cuscatlán and increased the count at minute 58 with both Ezequiel Rivas.

The 2-0 was derived from a pass to space by Óscar Rodríguez that Rivas left hand-in-hand against goalkeeper Guarded, whom he beat with a fine touch.

After eliminating Águila in the quarterfinals, the aurinegros arrived with the intention of giving another surprise in the tournament and the desire to play their first final, but they could not against the pachyderms.

The Albo team had other opportunities to increase the count such as Óscar Rodríguez’s shot at minute 48 that passed near the goal of the Aurinegro team.

Once Deportivo finished playing with 10 after the expulsion of Jorge Cruz, at minute 80.

PLATENSE – CHALATENANGO

Platense win 1-0 to the Chalatenango andn the Antonio Toledo Valle stadium, where he defines his classification with a goal from Camilo Delgando via penalty.

Camilo Delgado had been the player who has been closest to scoring for the Gallos side with a low shot that passed near the base of Henry Hernández’s left post and a Chilean inside the area that was lost to the side.

The chance to score came at minute 74 after a foul on Lezcano that the referee sanctioned as a maximum penalty. Delgando arrived and beat Henry Hernández with a low touch.

The Northerners saw their nine-game streak broken without losing defeat and their desire to return to a final.

The Zacatecoluca team has the slight advantage of playing the second leg at home in front of its public, which has been characterized by heating up the games throughout the regular season.

Chalatenango seeks to return to a final after playing the Apertura 2008 after eliminating Águila in the semifinals.

For Memo Rivera’s Platense, the goal is to play the final in the same tournament that returned to the first division after more than four decades.

The 1-1 draw at Gregorio Martínez left open the series in which there is no favorite and whoever qualifies will score a surprise in the final.