Rihanna and Taylor Swift: Among the "Most Powerful Women"

Recently, it has been revealed that singers Rihanna and Taylor Swift They are among the “Most Powerful Women” according to Forbes, a title that is undoubtedly quite admired.

There are many women in the music industry who could be labeled “powerful” depending on how the word is defined.

Billie Eilish used her influence to get a high-level fashion designer to commit to ending the use of fur permanently, for example.

But for Forbes, money is power. And because of that, Forbes has included Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift in a list of the 100 most powerful women of the year.

At number 68 on the list is Rihanna, and according to Forbes, her addition to her roundup is due to the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which also made her a recent billionaire.

Beyonce followed Rihanna on the list at No. 76 and Forbes named her powerful due to the success of her “On The Run II” tour with Jay-Z, which they said grossed a total of more than $ 250 million.

For her part, Swift landed little behind Beyonce at No. 78 thanks to her process of re-recording her albums and earning her 10th album number one in streams.

And the truth is that the three artists are in good company in the long list of Forbes.

Some other names that appear on the list have political and financial power, such as MacKenzie Scott, who was awarded 25 percent of Amazon shares by her ex-husband Jeff Bezos; or Kamala Harris who also made the list for her historic role as vice president.

Additionally, Reese Witherspoon and newborn billionaire Rihanna became the top-earning female talent within their respective arenas by making big bets that reshaped narratives, changed traditional business models, and set new industry standards.

On the other hand, investor superstar Cathie Wood (53), founder of Ark Invest, has created a unique power thanks to her prophetic predictions and her ability to detect the technological advances of tomorrow, such as the first investments in Bitcoin and Tesla.

Other familiar faces include talk show host Oprah Winfrey (23), Queen Elizabeth (70), and Serena Williams (85).