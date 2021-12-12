Ana Martín says goodbye to Carmen Salinas with UNPUBLISHED PHOTOS of her youth; that’s how they looked

Last Thursday, December 9, the entertainment world dressed in mourning after the sensitive death of the first actress was confirmed, Carmen Salinas placeholder image, considered one of the great figures in the world of theater, film and television.

In accordance with Sebastian Reséndiz, journalist of the Today programIt was around 8:00 p.m. when the vital organs of the lead actress began to fail. At 11:00 pm he would have had his last breath because seconds later he lost his life.

At 11:30 pm, the Salinas family confirmed the sensitive death of the protagonist of series such as “Nosotros los guapos” and “María de Todos los Ángeles”, who was just serving a month hospitalized due to a brain hemorrhage.

Ana Martín dedicates an emotional message to Carmen Salinas

Immediately after the death of “Doña” Carmen Salinas, hundreds of celebrities from the show sent endless messages in which they remembered the legacy that the actress built throughout her career.

One of the celebrities who most moved her fans was the first actress Ana Martín who shared several unpublished photographs with Carmen Salinas. Most of them surprised all the viewers.

“When I worked with my beloved Carmelita Salinas. A kiss and a hug to heaven,” the user wrote on social networks.

They participated in various projects. Photo: Instagram

As expected, the publications immediately went viral in the different digital applications since hundreds of Internet users were moved by observing how well-known actresses looked young.

So much Ana Martín and Carmen Salinas They are considered two of the great actresses who have stood out in the world of telenovelas and Cine de Oro in Mexico.

On the digital platform, comments such as “Beautiful”, “Talented” and “What beautiful memories” are read. In addition, they invited Ana Martín not to stop uploading photos to continue remembering Carmen Salinas placeholder image.

The actress shared several photos. Photo: Instagram

