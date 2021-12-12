Analysts Say Falling Bitcoin Open Interest “Will Give Way To Further Rises” By CoinTelegraph

Admin 36 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 23 Views


© Reuters. Analysts Say Falling Bitcoin Open Interest “Will Give Way To Further Rises”

The weekend is upon us and fear remains the dominant short-term sentiment in the crypto market. Earlier today, the price of () fell to $ 47,250 and investors are biting their nails after US consumer price index (CPI) data shows inflation hit a forty-year high in 6.8%.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that a midday push by the bulls to regain the $ 50,000 support level was easily defeated and sellers sent the price below $ 48,000, which could possibly force another high. lowest daily for the highest ranked cryptocurrency.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView With the prospect of a big price rise to end the year almost frustrated, traders have turned their attention to managing risk and identifying the best levels to buy declines. Here’s a look at what analysts are saying about Bitcoin’s outlook heading into 2022.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Android Auto evolves to Android Automotive, Google’s great asset for the car of the future – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Starting today, in addition to using the term “Android Auto” we will also start talking …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved