Model Andrea Meza is about to give up the crown of miss Universe, after seven months like beauty queen, in the shortest time in all of history due to the global pandemic, it is now your boyfriend, Ryan Antonio who expresses a moving message to him.

He surely carries mixed feelings in his mind Alma Andrea Meza Carmona, who has said very grateful for the opportunity to represent Mexico throughout the world, however it is the December 12th that leaves the crown of a thousand diamonds.

Moving are the words of her boyfriend Andrea Meza, the popular tiktoker Ryan antonio who as if that were not enough has traveled to Israel to support Miss Universe in her last moments with the title.

“My queen, with or without the crown“is the message that the American writes and that has dedicated to the native of Chihuahua accompanied by a beautiful photograph where the two are very smiling and without a doubt there is love between this couple.

The third Mexican Miss Universe She has shared her boyfriend’s cute message on her Instagram Insta Stories, and has even replied, “Oh, I love you” along with a big red heart, without a doubt, Ryan Anthony has shown him his unconditional love.

Andrea Meza, on her last day as Miss Universe, her boyfriend dedicates a moving message to her. Photo: Special



Boyfriend of Andrea Meza in Israel to support Miss Universe when she gives up the crown

The Naples, Florida native traveled to Eliat, Israel to support his girlfriend Andrea Meza when he finally gives up the Miss Universe crown, an incomparable detail that undoubtedly reveals the great love that exists between the two.

Of course since his reign of the mexican, Ryan Antonio has accompanied her everywhere possible, thus they were seen as funniest in the paradisiacal landscapes of Hawaii, so their signs of love They are through thick and thin.

The famous tiktoker has arrived in Israel, however he had to be sheltered for several days just to ensure that he does not have the virus disease, and it is through a computer and his cell phone that he has been able to see the Miss Universe pageant broadcasts.

As the days went by, and once the quarantine was over, you can see Miss Universe’s boyfriend enjoying the most beautiful places in Israel with one of his friends from that country, but waiting to see his great beloved Andrea Meza, as he has stated, “with or without a crown.”