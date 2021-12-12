Android Auto evolves to Android Automotive, Google’s great asset for the car of the future – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Starting today, in addition to using the term “Android Auto” we will also start talking about “Android Automotive”. Google has officially presented what will be its first car-specific Android operating system. Today, if we want to open the Android Auto interface in our car, it is necessary to make a previous connection via our smartphone, which can be carried out by physical cable or via Bluetooth. But now the guys at Google have gone a step further by creating an Android operating system that is integrated into the vehicle itself as one more operating system.

This new Android Automotive bases its design and practical features on Android 12, the operating system of the vast majority of smartphones worldwide. This new interaction has an effect on giving a greater role to the cars that are launched in the near future, and more specifically in electric vehicles, for which it integrates its own functionalities related to the state of the load or its consumption.

Among the main updates of Android Automotive 12 we find that the system is so It will only be accepted under 64-bit version, which means that it is the first variant of Android that will not have support for platforms created in 32 bits. In addition to this function more dedicated to the user’s own experience and its quality of handling, it also incorporates new functionalities such as an API for energy management in electric cars or electrified That will allow us to adapt to our taste and specific requirement the parameters on the distribution of energy on some elements of the vehicle.

Its interface is based on Android 12 and increases the customization and control options for electric cars.

Another interesting point about the application of this new -and complete- operating system comes from the hand of a improvement in notifications that reach our different contact networks (mail, social networks, WhatsApp, etc.). It also includes important enhancements to user privacy, as well as a complete redesign of settings, now much more extensive towards a greater number of actions and adapted to the different screens of the vehicles, optimizing the size of the panel itself, as is already the case with the mobile devices themselves that host a system sealed with the Martian logo.

Another important novelty comes from the hand of the car GPS integration, disappearing the tortuous added difficulty if we lose the mobile data signal at a specific time. This will be alleviated with the detection of the car’s situation through the GPS signal itself, so as not to have to be attentive if we lose our internet connection because we are going through a tunnel, for example.

This new Android Automotive 12 system has just been presented to the general public and some brands have yet to opt for its integration into their vehicles. This will not replace (for the moment) the well-known Android Auto, which will continue to be implemented as a branch of our mobile phone to the car itself.

To date, the only vehicle that installs it, and with which most tests have been carried out, is the Polestar Precept Concept, a model that advanced the guidelines that would be presented by the next electric car from Volvo’s sister company . Although Android Automotive has not yet been integrated into any business model, there are several brands interested in its adoption such as Honda, Volvo, Renault, Ford or General Motors, for their next models launched from 2022.