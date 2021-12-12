Angela Aguilar launches her own version of the traditional song “Las Mañanitas” | VIDEO

Prior to the celebration of Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Ángela Aguilar shared her new and special musical theme, it is about the song “The mañanitas”, in which the young woman created her a fresher version.

The singer of regional music He surprised his followers, as they assure that it will be the song that they will use in all the celebrations. One day of release the video in Youtube it already has more than 400 thousand reproductions.

Angela Aguilar, 18 years old, is one of the talented members of the Aguilar dynasty, thanks to his professionalism and impetus, he has managed to position himself as one of the new promises of the ranchera music.

Since she was little she started her artistic career, next to her father Pepe Aguilar She wowed audiences with her first stage appearances, now she’s ready to go on her way.

A couple of days ago he announced that he will carry out a series of solo concerts and informed about the dates of his 2022 Tour that aims to promote his latest album entitled “Mexican in love”.

Among his main musical successes are songs like “Actually”, “What did she give you?” “Where do they see me”, “Your blood in my body”, “Forbidden fruit”, “La llorona”, “La chancla”, “I love you for me”, “I like you a lot” and “I don’t know anymore”, mention a few.

The also called “Princess of the Regional Mexican Gender” he has more than seven million followers on his Instagram alone, who are aware of all the steps that the star takes both in his career and in his personal life, his walks on the ranch and every time he goes on stage ”.

