Ángela Aguilar sings to the Virgin of Guadalupe with a very Mexican red dress | PHOTO

The young singer of Mexican popular music and daughter of the talented musician and producer, Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar, we were surprised on the night of this Saturday, December 11, with a very beautiful suit that honors one of the most emblematic celebrations in Mexico and in the world, the day in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Like other actresses and singers, Ángela wore her best clothes tonight to sing to the mother of all Catholics in the world, the traditional mañanitas, a very Mexican tradition with which several consecrated artists pay her honors and give thanks for the favors received to the morenita del Tepeyac.

The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar dazzled with a very peculiar and traditional dress for his presentation before the Guadalupe’s Virgin, in a celebratory context and paying homage to her Mexican roots with a dress in a red tone, with some details on the belly and dressed with an emerald green scarf.

How beautiful is the morning…. ?? las mañanitas are now available on all digital platforms! I hope I can accompany them in their special moments?

Guadalupano fervor

The singer appears on her account Instagram in front of an altar in honor of the Virgin of Tepeyac, to one side of the image is Juan Diego at the foot of the guadalupana, in one of the scenes that provokes the greatest fervor among Mexicans every December 12.

On the altar in honor of the brunette, there are dozens of candles, white flowers (mostly pink), as well as other red roses, while Angela stands out in the Photography with his stylized figure and his huge smile.

Every December 12, millions of Mexicans and Catholics around the world pay homage and appreciate the presence in their lives of the Guadalupe’s Virgin, one of the most important symbols of the Catholic Church in the world and in history.

KEEP READING:

Does Mía Rubín surpass Ángela Aguilar ?; With this beautiful purple dress you will sing to La Virgen de Guadalupe

Aracely Arámbula has the most beautiful eyes; these PHOTOS prove it

The time that Itatí Cantoral sang to La Virgen de Guadalupe and unleashed MEMES in networks