Arnold Joseph Baena’s son’s abdominal exercise

But he is not the only one, since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son also likes the abdominal wheel

The full body training of Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger

More exercises by Joseph Baena on social networks. This time the son of bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger appears on Instagram pounding his abs with some classic leg lifts. In one of his stories, the young fitness athlete and aspiring actor shows that his six pack is almost perfect and that this exercise is essential to hypertrophy the abdominal area.

The leg raises on the bar or in this rack that we see in the video, the fundamental thing is to hit the back well to the backrest and raise and lower the legs as slowly as we can. In addition, it is an exercise with which you can work with ballast, placing a more or less heavy dumbbell between your feet, to seek greater hypertrophy. But be careful, if you overdo it, you can end up with back pain, especially in the lower back.

But this is not the only exercise by Joseph Baena to train the abs, we have also seen him on occasion giving the abdominal wheel, another basic, even with the crunches, so reviled lately in favor of the isometric plank.

Whichever one you choose, remember not to train abs every day, since the abdominal muscle, such as the biceps or the pectorals, grows with rest and a good diet.

