‘As long as people don’t stop clapping’… Thus was born the famous phrase by Vicente Fernández

Although the public did not stop applauding, Vicente Fernández died this Sunday, December 12 at the age of 81. El Charro de Huentitán, as the interpreter of Mujeres divinas is also known, immortalized the phrase that “As long as the audience does not stop clapping, his Chente does not stop singing”, but how did that popular phrase come about? Here we tell you how Don Chente popularized this phrase that is now in the public domain.

According to the musician himself, in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, it was at the beginning of his career that he faced a request to leave the stage, by the businessman who organized a palenque in León, Guanajuato, however, he decided ask the audience if they wanted him to leave.

“One day in León I went out to sing and at the third song the businessman made me like this, (he gestures with his hands for him to leave) that I would go out and I stopped the mariachi and said to the public, look at that ladies and gentlemen, dear The public, this man who is here is the businessman and he is telling me that he wants me to leave, but I do not live from the businessman, I live from you so if you want me to leave I will go but if you want me to sing … and there came the phrase as long as you keep clapping, I am not going to stop singing until you pay back what you paid and I stayed and from there and from there came the phrase that: As long as you do not stop clapping your Chente does not stop singing ” , narrated the musician originally from Jalisco.

Fernández narrated that this was the first time he sang for two hours and that little by little he increased the time until he established 3 hours per concert. Although he detailed that sometime in the Arena México, on September 15, he sang 4 and a half hours, at the request of the public.

Who was Vicente Fernández?

Vicente Fernández was born in Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco, on February 17, 1940 and from a young age he began to dabble in music, singing at parties and restaurants. Until at age 14 he participated in a musical contest in Guadalajara.

Don Chente married on December 27, 1963 with María del Refugio Cuquita Abarca Villaseñor, who was his neighbor in Guadalajara and with whom he had four children: Vicente, Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra, who was adopted by the couple.

At the age of 24, Vicente Fernández joined some mariachi groups to continue his musical career and it was there that he met Felipe Arriaga. At that time he was collaborating on the radio program ‘Amanecer Tapatío’ and Arriaga and other friends encouraged him to move to Mexico City to try his luck.

Already in Mexico City, Vicente Fernández began to collaborate on XEX, the number 1 station in Mexico at that time, through which he was able to reach larger audiences and establish himself as El Rey de las rancheras.

In 1966 he signed his contract with CBS México (today SONY MUSIC) recording his first hits: Tu Camino y El Mío, Perdóname and Cantina del Barrio.

In 1971, Don Chente dabbled in acting and appeared in his first Mexican production, Uno y Medio Contra el Mundo. Three years later, he starred in his first big movie success, La Ley del Monte, which involved an album with the music from the film, which also became a hit.

His extensive discography comprises more than 80 albums. In 2012, Vicente Fernández announced that he planned to retire from music and would do so with a farewell tour.

On August 8, 2014 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a disease of which he emerged

On April 16, 2016 he performed his last concert at the Azteca stadium, where he sang about 45 songs and although he announced that it was his last concert, he also said that he was not retiring from music.