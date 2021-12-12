Astros break silence on Alex Bregman as shortstop

The Houston Astros they heard the offer of Alex Bregman trying to play in the SS, however, nothing indicates that they have such plans for the MLB 2022.

Bregman, who has been a good defender his entire career in the majors, was originally signed as an infielder who can play all positions, which is why he made it clear that if Carlos Correa signs in another organization then he can take over.

Injuries have attacked Bregman in the last two seasons, placing him in the SS demands more on his body and that risk is not what the Astros want to take, they would be losing two key pieces by filling the same void.

There are several minor league prospects who can take over that position, although the Astros would have to have a little more patience because it will be a change from heaven to earth, not just any prospect can play at the same level as Carlos Correa.

There is some debate about which is the best infielder in the MLB at the moment, that dispute is between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, if the Astros want to continue with that title they have to fill the shortstop heavily.