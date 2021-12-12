Atlas directive trusts the comeback and prepares special celebration

The Red and Black of the Atlas are in one of the best moments in its history, after a dream tournament, they finished the regular phase in second place and after a very good League, they settled in the third ending of their story.

Despite falling in the first leg against León, the directors of the Atlas, headed by Alejandro Irarragorri, are optimistic to come back and they pointed out that Sunday will be a party, in which they will have to fight with the rival on the field and not off it.

“The demand for tickets has been gratifying and we must emphasize that it is a party you have to fight with the rival on the court, not outside. We come from a health crisis that has changed the way we communicate and relate to each other. The confidence that they have given us to have the stadium at 90 percent speaks of maximum freedom and we have to give back, “said Irarragorri.

Regarding the present red and black, Irarragorri pointed out that the numerous fans of the Atlas are enjoying the moment.

“It is a great moment for the fans of the Atlas in Mexico and outside of Mexico there are many, there are millions. It is a great moment to understand it, face it “

Finally, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Orlegi assured that they sought to benefit the loyal red and black fan.

“We try to benefit the real fan. We can control what we get and that’s why we did the bell to look for fans with the red and black pass and benefit the fans who are in the stadium throughout the season. It’s not 11 vs 11, the fans are going to take number 12 and give the team a boost. That’s one of the ways we can help the faithful red and black subscriber“, he sentenced.

For its part, Jose Riestra, CEO of Atlas, praised the attitude that the members of the Bar 51 at Nou Camp Stadium.

“We must congratulate our fans, the behavior yesterday was admirable. The result was not what we planned, but we will turn it around and we will be celebrating on sunday. We have coordinated a special celebration, which later I hope we can share and we call to live this as a party, with the behavior that they demonstrated. On the court, rivalry insists, outside of it, maintaining order and not messing with the rival. Long before the start of the tournament we have been in dialogue with the leaders of the bars. We have sought credentialing and have talked about managing frustration and euphoria. Yesterday’s behavior was wonderful and we are in that line. There has been a constant dialogue, not for this moment, but from the beginning of Orlegi’s management to achieve that, a great dialogue, “said Riestra.

Regarding the defeat in Ida’s game, the manager assured that those mistakes cannot be made, but they take responsibility from them and they will learn, something that is part of the transformation of the Atlas.

“It is the transformation we have undergone of transforming suffering, learning to live with it and taking responsibility for it. Yesterday we are left with a bad taste in our mouth to stay with something else, we recognized that we were wrong because we had some mistakes that cannot be committed. We are transforming, that’s Atlas, an institution that you must get used to winning in everything, regardless of the tournament. We will return to CONCACAF, something that Atlas had not done for many years. It is worth suffering, but with the responsibility of always winning. “

Riestra was optimistic

and sentenced that

they prepare a special celebration

to celebrate the

Atlas championship.

“I don’t like to talk before what happens, but we will be celebrating and there is a situation that we will be informing you. It is a moment of joy, of families and later on we will share the work plan, “he said.

Pablo Lemus gave details about the operative which have for the final at the Jalisco Stadium, in addition to that they will try to avoid crowds and will open the doors from 5:00 pm.

“They are going to participate 1200 public security elements, between the different corporations inside the stadium, outside it; there will be a special operation in the historic center and one more at the Niños Héroes roundabout. There will be review filters and we have agreed that the gates of the stadium will open at 5 p.m. so that people arrive with time, pass the filters and avoid crowds in the vicinity from the stadium. People who have a ticket, who arrive early and come at 5 in the afternoon, “he said.

Lemus showed even more confidence than Riestra and gave details of what will be the celebration of the Atlas championship.

“We are preparing something great, different, to the Atlas, nice. A celebration for that the whole city can enjoy this championship so longed for. We do not want to anticipate how the celebrations will be, but we are working as a team so that they are as the title will be, something historic and something never seen in Mexico, something different “, it indicated with total confidence to obtain the traced back.

Finally, Juan Pablo Hernández, Commissioner of Public Security, gave details of the operation they have carried out during the week of the final.

“We will be having an operation before, during and after the game. We are going to monitor the interior of the neighborhoods where there are animation groups and in coordination with the highway police we will guide those trucks; there will be a monitoring in the entrance booth for fans of the visitors Y they will be taken safely to the stadium. They will be approximately 200 elements between state and metropolitan police. We request the National Guard support to support us with the patrol. “

Hernández assured that they have a protocol for avoid reselling and invited fans to don’t fall for this activity.

“We have an operative from Monday afternoon to avoid reselling. Inform and invite citizens to are not victims of fraud or theft. There are people who hook people in the immediate vicinity, offer tickets and we realize that they do not bring the tickets on their person. When they have the approach they quote them at another point and that’s why We invite you not to fall into bad practices“, he finished.